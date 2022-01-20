BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Donald Jones passed away peacefully at the Cleveland Clinic on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the age of 67.

Tom was born on October 27, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio to parents Sidney T. Jones and Dorothy J. (Mounce) Jones. The family moved making Boardman Township their lifelong home which Tom took great pride in.

Tom graduated from Boardman High School (class of 1973) and Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and Business Management (class of 1979).

Tom’s career started when he accepted a position with Allstate Insurance in 1982 as a Large Loss Property Adjuster. He quickly became known for his professionalism and dedication. Tom retired from Allstate in 2014 after 32 years of service. He then joined Alexander Construction as an estimator until his passing.

Tom gave back to his community wearing various hats at different times. He took great pride in serving his community as a volunteer firefighter for Boardman Township in the 1990s. With his extensive knowledge and experience, Tom served as Chairman of the Mahoning County Arson Task Force.

Tom really enjoyed sports, both watching and playing. He served as a coach with youth flag football, baseball and basketball, while also playing softball and baseball until age 65. Tom was a regular at the YMCA and was often joined by his daughter, Breanna. Tom also enjoyed his game of golf. You could see Tom out on the course with his son, Ryan. Tom and Breanna shared a love for animals and raised money for Angels for Animals at the Canfield Fair, along with their Dalmatians, Tonko and Blaz.

Tom was raised in a Christian household and he felt his purpose was to encourage others to accept Jesus as their Savior by leading from example and word. Tom’s faith was his life and he followed Christ. On June 25, 2016, Tom found love and married Shelly Urey. Shelly shared in Tom’s Christian values and together they blended their families with their love. Shelly and Tom encouraged those recovering from addictions while celebrating their successes and being a mentor for those in their work.

Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Shelly and mother, Dorothy Jones; his children, Breanna Jones and Ryan Jones; his stepchildren, Derek (Jina) Urey and Dustin Urey, as well as stepgrandson, Oliver Urey; his sisters, Jean (Tim) Lawson and Susan (John) Fithian; brother, Dan (Mary) Frum; former wife, Michelle (Mike) Brooks; mother-in-law, Pat Marsico and brother-in-law, Bryan Como. Tom also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins along with many dear friends. Tom also leaves his dog, Coco and his fur grandpets, Harley, Blaz, Rose, Charlie and Tabitha.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Sidney T. Jones; his grandparents, Harry and Thressa Mounce and Thomas and Jessie Jones, along with best friend, Joe DeMatteo.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 23 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A funeral service will take place on Monday, January 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Rock, 7025 Luteran Lane, Poland, OH 44514, officiated by Pastors Mark Brungard and Pastor Nick Glatzer. Friends and family may gather at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service in church.

Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, following the church service on Monday, January 24.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a memorial contribution to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or Church of the Rock, 7025 Luteran Lane, Poland, OH 44514, in Tom’s name.

