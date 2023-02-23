YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa V. Peterson, 74, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, February 12, 2023.

She was born October 7, 1948, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Victor and Ann Varncic Petrunich.

Theresa was a Woodrow Wilson High School and Youngstown State University graduate.

She was a purchasing agent for J & N Products.

An active member of St. Charles Church since 1977, Theresa taught C.C.D., sang in the Resurrection choir and helped those in a difficult time in their lives as a bereavement minister.

Her husband, Lawrence P. Peterson, whom she married October 3, 1970, passed away March 22, 1986.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sisters-in-law, Lucinda (John) Lichney and Rosemary Smart and brothers-in-law, James (Mary) Smart and Ray Boone. Theresa also leaves her nieces and nephews, Brian (Sarah) Lichney, Lisa Lichney, Tyler Smart, Amy (John) Wine and Joe (Stacy) Boone, plus great-nieces and nephew, Abby and Jessie Wine and Kendall and Bailey Boone, as well as many friends at St. Charles Church.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister-in-law, Tina Boone and brother-in-law, John F. Smart.

There are no calling hours.

Theresa was laid to rest at private internment next to her parents and her husband at Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, celebrated by the Very Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw, J.C.L.

Material tributes can be made in Theresa’s memory to the Pregnancy Help Center, 4845 Market Street, # 13, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 24 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.