Theresa Ann (Frush) Brancho, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Ann (Frush) Brancho, 53, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, November 19, 2019 at home.

Theresa was born June 26, 1966 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Charlene Ellis Frush.

She attended Cardinal Mooney High School and worked in retail sales.

Theresa was a member of St. Dominic Church and was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

She leaves to cherish her memory her parents Joseph (Barbara) Frush and Charlene Frush, daughter Nicole (Kevin) Mohn, twin sons Michael Brancho and Matthew Brancho, a brother Joseph (Ashlynn) Frush, step brothers Chuck Merrell and Ron (Julie) Merrell, step sister Betsy (Joe) Merrell-Tekely, grandson Jace Mohn and several nieces and nephews.

There are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman