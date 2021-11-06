Thaddeus Chester Suszczynski, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thaddeus Chester Suszczynski, 68, of Poland Ohio went to be with his Lord on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Ted was born on July 29, 1953, in Youngstown.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Thaddeus and Mary Maxynych Suszczynski of Poland Ohio.

Ted graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1971, married the love of his life Chrissy on June 9, 1979 and graduated from Youngstown State University in 1982.

Ted’s faith was at the center of his life, and he was an active member of his church and a vocal believer in Jesus Christ.

Ted enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children.

Ted, his father and his brother Mark ran Youngstown Electric Service on Poland avenue for over 35 years and was employed by Gasser chair and NLMK Steel mill.

Ted is survived by his wife, Christine McEvoy Suszczynski; his sisters, Sandy Weimer, Gerri (Gary) Wiery and Theresa (Bill) Olesky; his brother, Mark (Danielle) Suszczynski and his nine children, Theodore Suszczynski, Michael Suszczynski, Christopher Suszczynski, Stephen Suszczynski, Joseph Suszczynski, Davd Suszczynski, Mary Suszczynski, Rachael Lucente and Joshua Suszczynski. Ted is also survived by eight grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ken Weimer.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral home on Market Street.

Services will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Michael Zenn.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends of Ted may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Suszczynski family.

