YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanne “Suzi” Hruska, 79, passed away, after a courageous battle with breast cancer, at her home on Sunday, September 10, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family until the moment The Lord called her home.

Friends may pay their respects at 10:00 am Friday September 15, 2023, at St. Edward Church in Youngstown. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 am.

Suzi, loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, was born Suzanne Brown in Youngstown on October 7, 1943.

She was a proud 1961 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown and attended Youngstown State University.

She was a talented artist and worked diligently throughout her life to hone her artistic skills. Consequently, she created beautiful works of art which have provided, and will continue to provide, joy and comfort to those who knew Suzi and had the privilege of viewing her paintings.

Suzi’s greatest source of joy was spending time with her family. She was so very proud of her beautiful daughters and grandchildren. Suzi and her husband Paul loved having family and friends to their cottage on Lake Erie for countless celebrations over the years. Suzi always reveled in providing a place for her loved ones to gather. She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to laugh, and loved making others laugh, as well.

Suzi and her Soulmate, Paul recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. Theirs was an uncommon love. They were wholly and unconditionally devoted to one another throughout the course of fifty-five years of marriage.

Suzi, a parishioner of St. Columba in Youngstown, was a devout Catholic and loved her church. She faced her final days with a calm sense of courage undoubtedly provided by her unwavering faith. Her upbringing in the church gave her the confidence to know of eternal life and that she would, upon leaving this Earth, be welcomed into the unending light of God’s face.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Hruska; daughters, Tracie (Michael) Tucci of Boardman and Laurie (Kevin) Halligan of Cleveland; grandchildren Eoin (Kimberly Zenteno Valladares) Halligan and Ella Halligan; and scores of friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother Charles Brown and her parents Alexander and Suzanne Brown.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Suzi’s memory are asked to remember Second Harvest food bank.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Friday September 15, 2023, at Saint Edwards Church, 240 Tod Lane Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Siffrin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.Suzi”

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Suzanne ” Suzi” C. Hruska, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.