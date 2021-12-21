YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Marie Caparso, Sue, earned her angel wings on Thursday, December 16, 2021, surrounded by family.

Susan’s light began shining on this world on January 2, 1947, when she arrived in Youngstown, Ohio. She blessed Jerome and Ruth Kriss with their first and only daughter, joining her older brothers, Jerome and William.

She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and subsequently earned her education degree from Youngstown State University.

With her degree, she touched many young lives throughout a teaching career at St. Stanislaw and St. Patrick’s, from which countless relationships lasted decades.

Susan married Albert Vincent Caparso on July 19, 1974.

Chat with her long enough and she would proudly mention that she gave birth to four children in 31 months… so to say that she was a homemaker is a massive understatement.

When not caring for her children, Sue found time to work as a substitute teacher for Lowellville Schools. There, she supported countless students and helped them succeed in life and their education. Many sought out her guidance, as she was always there for her students, with open arms and open heart.

Susan never missed a sporting event for her very active children–both in high school and college–as all four children attended Baldwin Wallace University.

Once the kids left her loving home, she worked at Northside Youth Services continuing to share her joy with those around her.

Eventually, Sue poured all her time and love into her grandchildren, Nick and Cassie Blanch, Olivia and Evelyn Vossen, Andrew, Alex and A.J. Gordon and Anthony and Ava Caparso. She proudly earned the moniker “Grandma Fancy Pants” … because “Grandma” simply wasn’t the right title for her.

Besides her husband, Susan leaves behind her three daughters and their husbands, Lucinda and Nick Blanch, of Poland, Ohio, Alisa and Chad Vossen, of Alexandria, Virginia and Angela and Andrew, of Burke Virginia and her son, Anthony and Emily Caparso, of Cleveland, Ohio. Sue also leaves her brother, Jerome and Julia Kriss, of Dublin, Virginia.

Susan was preceded in death by her loving parents and her brother, William Kriss.

Susan was a warrior through and through. She battled through the debilitating disease, Parkinson’s, for two decades. Despite the struggles, she always wore a happy face and offered a willing hand to everyone and anyone around her. Her most recent chapter concluded at Wickshire of Poland, where she continued to touch the lives of the residents of this wonderful home.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29 at the Fox Funeral Home.

Prayers will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Dominic Catholic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

