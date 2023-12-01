POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan M. Engers, 72, of Poland, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, November 22, 2023.

Susan was born November 18, 1951, in Greenwich, Connecticut, daughter of the late Francis and Dixie Northrop Minnerly.

She lived in many areas of the country and came to Youngstown in 1976 from Chicago.

Susan enjoyed flowers, crafts, poetry, traveling and most of all spending time with her grandson.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter ,Jennifer E (Wayne) Mertz and a grandson, Collin Mertz.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Linda Schapps.

There are no calling hours or services.

Her family respectfully asks that memorial tributes go Animal Charity of Ohio 4140 Market St. Youngstown, Ohio 44511, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

