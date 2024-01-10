BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Susan Haggard Key (Susie), who passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at the age of 64.

Susie was formerly from Strongsville, Ohio.

She graduated from Strongsville High School and after graduation attended Baldwin Wallace College where she met her husband, the love of her life, George Key. Susie received her bachelor’s degree in 1981.

Susie and George married on June 25, 1983. They moved to Boardman, Ohio where they raised their family of four boys, Georgie, Danny, Tommy and Ryan. Susie loved being a part of the Boardman community. She loved all the friendships that she made over the years through school groups, baseball events, football outings and her neighborhood family within Boardman’s Ridgewood Estates. Susie was the sunshine of any room that she walked into with a laugh that was contagious and a personality that made anyone feel at home.

In her most recent years, Susie loved being at home watching all her favorite television shows, drinking Diet Coke and reading about the latest Hollywood happenings. Susie loved her five grandchildren, Ellie, Leo, Owen, Maverick and Macie. She loved being called Mom but may have loved being called Nanny even more!

Susie leaves behind to cherish her memory her four sons, Georgie Key, Danny (Jessie) Key, Tommy (Megan) Key and Ryan Key; her siblings, Jim (Terry) Haggard, Walt (Cassie) Haggard, Judy (Dave) Eaks and Jack (Julie) Haggard and many nieces, nephews, brother and sister-in-laws and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jean and Julian Haggard; husband, George Key and her in-laws, Buster and Patricia Key.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Friday, January 12, 2024 at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Susan M. (Haggard) Key, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.