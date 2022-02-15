YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan E. Scheetz, 75, passed away peacefully Monday, February 14, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was born October 7, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Anthony and Kathryn L. (Guthrie) Melia and stepfather, Steven L. Lutheran.

She graduated from Boardman High School and worked at JoAnn Fabrics

She loved quilting and sewing and belonged to several quilting clubs. Susan enjoyed spending time in Florida where she lived for a short period of time after her husband’s passing

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Paula (Tom) Morrison, grandchildren, Michael A. and Jonathan D. McRoberts and brother, William R. Melia.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul L. Scheetz, whom she married September 23, 1967, and who passed away December 8, 2013

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Edward J. Fox Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Beatitude House, 238 Tod Avenue, Youngstown, 44504 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

