CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, our hearts grew heavy as we said goodbye to Susan A. Lisko.

Susan, aged 67, of Canfield, was born on November 19, 1955, to the late Donald J. and Elizabeth J. Palfi Martinko.

Her presence has graced us with warmth and love, making the world a better place for all who knew her.

Susan’s journey was one of unwavering commitment to education and the well-being of others. After graduating from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1973, she pursued her passion for caring as she attended St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, eventually joining the surgical recovery team at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. She cherished the many friends and memories she made while working there. It was common for her to say “when I was working in the recovery room…” before telling an educational, or more often amusing, anecdote. She continued her quest for knowledge, earning a Master’s Degree in Nursing from Gannon University and ultimately a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from Case Western Reserve University.

Perhaps her most cherished role was as a Distinguished Professor at Youngstown State University, where she dedicated herself to the growth and development of her students. Susan took immense pride in the strides they made and more importantly, in the compassion and care they extended to others under her tutelage. Her legacy at YSU will forever be a testament to her unwavering dedication to her profession and her students. She remains with us each and every time one of her students cares for a patient.

While her career was a significant part of her life, Susan’s love extended far beyond the classroom. Her eyes would light up during the holiday season, as she delighted in baking and entertaining at her home—most notably on Christmas Eve. An avid baker, Susan took great pride in preparing a traditional Slovak Christmas Eve each year with an accompanying Youngstown “cookie table.” In her free time, she loved fashion, shopping and becoming engrossed in a good book.

Yet, the greatest love of Susan’s life was her family. Her marriage to John C. Lisko on June 8, 1985, at St. Dominic Church, was a union of souls that epitomized devotion. Their son, John C. III Lisko of Atlanta, Georgia, became a testament to their love and care. She loved being a mother-in-law to Amitha (Dhingra) Lisko and visiting them both in Atlanta. Susan’s sisters, Beth (Ron) Kovach and Allison Martinko, of Boardman and sister-in-law Patricia (Wayne) Beckett, held a special place in her heart and their bonds were unbreakable.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, where Susan’s life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

Susan was grateful for the exceptional oncologic care she received for eight years at UPMC with Dr. Shannon Puhalla. The kindness, caring and compassion provided there cannot be adequately described in words. In lieu of flowers, Susan and her family request support for the NSABP foundation and Passavant Hospital Foundation patient assistance fund.

In our hearts, Susan’s love will continue to shine brightly and her memory will remain a source of inspiration, reminding us to nurture both the minds and hearts of those around us, just as she did throughout her remarkable life. Susan A. Lisko’s light will forever brighten our world.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

