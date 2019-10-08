Steve J. Jasecko, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve J. Jasecko, 83, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, October 6, 2019.

Steve was born July 10, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of Stephen and Justina Leskovar Jasecko, he was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Canfield High School in 1954, started working as a contractor with Klacik plastering and enlisted in the United States Army and served his country until 1962.

After serving his country, Steve started his own plaster renovation Business, working on large projects such as the old Powers Auditorium, Mahoning County Courthouse and the Wick Pollock Inn. In the mid-’80s, Steve was a reserve deputy sheriff in Mahoning County; in 1992, he started working full-time with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department, retiring in 2002.

Steve was very involved in the community, he was a member of the Youngstown Shriners, Master of Masons Allen Lodge in Columbiana, Archaeologist Society, American Legion Post 290, AMVETS post 312, VFW 5532, Eagles 4701 and Moose lodge 467 in East Liverpool.

He was also a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana.

Steve leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Kathleen McMahon; his daughter, Anne-Marie (Phillip) Naples of Columbiana. He was so proud and loved his grandchildren so very much, Danielle (Joshua) Newlan of York, Pennsylvania; Phillip Naples of Columbiana and great-grandchildren, Joshua Newlan, Jr. and Isabelle Newlan. He also leaves his sisters, Rosemarie Klacik of Austintown, Carmelita Tomich and Helen Martini, both of Clearwater, Florida.

Steve had a special relationship with his stepgrandchildren, John McMahon, Jr., Kailyn McMahon, Nicole Harry, Traci Walter and Danielle Walter, plus his stepgreat-grandchildren, Isabella and Lola McMahon, John McMahon III, Autumn Boggess, Noah Harry and Nolan Walter.

Besides his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his first wife, Roseann Lucas, whom he married April 4, 1959 at Holy Trinity Church in Struthers, sadly she passed September 8, 1994; his son, Steven D. Jasecko, who passed December 30, 2010 and his brothers-in-law, John Klacik, Victor Tomich and Ben Martini.

Prayers will be at the Fox Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning, October 11, followed by a Mass of Christian burial, celebrated by Reverend Christopher J. Cicero, at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at Saint Jude Church, 180 Seventh Street, Columbiana.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

