Stephen M. Puskar, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. Puskar, 70 of Boardman, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, July 26.

Stephen was born September 10, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of Michael “Lefty” and Martha L. Gresh Puskar.

He was a 1967 graduate of St. Gregory Seminary and received a Bachelor of Arts in English and Associate of Science in Nursing form Youngstown State University.

After graduation, Stephen worked in the adolescent psychiatric department at Northside Medical Center and helped get started the Discovery House Outpatient Clinic at Northside Medical Center.

Stephen was a proud member of St. Dominic Church, where he taught C.C.D. and was a member in good standing of St. Dominic’s Knights of Columbus council #13586 and St. Pius Assembly #3116.

He loved music, camping and rooting for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Cleveland Indians.

Stephen leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Joan E. Ress, whom he married February 24, 1984; daughter, Josie (Chuck) Kettering of Hubbard; brothers, Michael (Cathleen) Puskar of Columbus and John (Mary Lou) Puskar of Canfield; brother-in-law, Ray McAtee and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Stephen is preceded in death by a sister, Debbie McAtee.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Rev. William Rock, O.P., Friday, July 31 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown..

Due to our current health crisis please observe all proper social distancing guidelines, thank you.

Material tributes can be made in Stephen’s memory to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 30, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

