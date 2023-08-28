BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Louis Kosa, 45, with great sadness in our hearts, we the family of Stephen Louis Kosa announce his passing on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

He was a hard worker, beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend. Stephen took much joy in his family and friends.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Rose Mancini Lofaro; father, Rick (Mary Lou) Kosa, Sr.; life partner, Jessica Dlwgosh; son, Connor Binion; daughter, Brooke Kosa; sisters, Michelle Kosa Pyle and Tracie (Bryan) Porter; brother, Rick Kosa, Jr. and several nieces and nephews.

Stephen had a huge passion for life. He loved golfing, bowling, NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He will be missed immensely and was loved beyond words. He will always be remembered for his smile and his witty sense of humor most of all.

Family and Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

