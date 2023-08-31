BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen “Diddy” Charles Liptak, 75, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his passing.

Steve was born on February 23, 1948, to Stephen and Elizabeth “Betty” (Rivalsky) Liptak in Youngstown, Ohio. Steve was raised in Struthers, Ohio and has always been known as “Diddy” affectionately by his family and friends.

Diddy served his country honorably as an Air Force Sergeant in Vietnam.

After his service, he attended Youngstown State University and later pursued a career in Steel and Plastics Manufacturing and Management.

He was a Vice President and General Manager of several companies in Youngstown, Pittsburgh and St. Louis.

Stephen was married in 1983 to the love of his life, Deborah “Debbie” Basinsky. They had two children, Stephanie “Stosh” and Matthew “Mo Man”. He adored his children and truly loved his wife of 40 years.

Diddy loved working on his cars, being outside in his yard and having a cold drink near a lake or the ocean. In his younger years, Diddy loved to run the long trails of Mill Creek Park and also enjoy Handel’s Ice Cream right after. He could often be seen driving around town in his cherished 1977 bright orange Corvette.

Diddy was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved.

Diddy is preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Thomas Liptak.

He is survived by his brother, Lawerence Liptak (Nancy); his sister in-law, Joanne Liptak; his brother-in-law, Michael Basinsky (Nancy); his sister-in-law, Rebecca Crimmins and his brother-in-law, Mike Crimmins. He leaves behind a deep love for all of his nieces and nephews, as well as his many friends.

Diddy and his family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses that helped him through the years, especially Dr. Ricchiuti, Dr. Tofil and Dr. Ornstein.

Calling Hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 4 at Edward J Fox & Sons Funeral Home in Youngstown.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo Church on Tuesday, September 5 at 10:00 a.m. (brief viewing at 9:15 a.m).

The family requests in lieu of flowers or gifts to please make a donation in Stephen’s name to Man Up Mahoning Valley to raise awareness of the importance of Prostate Cancer Screenings, to Saint Charles Borromeo Parish or to the Fisher House Foundation which provides for veterans and their families.

