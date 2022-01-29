BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephane Dominique Kenworthy, 68 passed on Friday January 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Boardman.

Stephane was born in Bordeaux, France on March 14, 1953, the son of Gregory and Monique Alic-tuquat Kenworthy, at the age of 3 years old he and his family moved to the United States.

He graduated from Boardman High School class of 1971.

Stephane was living in Florida for many years and was a financial advisor and gave seminars on financial planning. He also sold insurance for several years.

He was a mentor to his co-workers and he often would say to them, “You have to always be upbeat; you have to always be positive and if you are, people will like you and trust you, they will be better for it and so will you”.

He moved back to the area to be with his children, he loved spending time with family.

Stephane was an extreme Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Football fan.

Stephane leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Connie Stepan Carrier whom he married in August of 2020; his daughter, Samantha (Kenny) Gross of Lima; his son, Steven (Beth) Kenworthy of London, Ohio; brother, Jeffrey (Tammi) Kenworthy; sister, Kelly (Doug) Spicher and his stepmother, Laura Kenworthy of Girard.

He also leaves his three grandchildren, Josephine, Reagan and Cooper; Connie’s children, Leigh, Libby and Paul Carrier; two nieces, September and Natalie and two nephews, Kyle and Cameren.

Stephane will be sadly missed by his beloved dog, Quinn.

Stephane was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jacqueline.

Private family service will be held at a later date, his interment will be at Forest lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street Boardman, OH 44512.

