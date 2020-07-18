Stella A. DiMaiolo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stella A. DiMaiolo, 95, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home.

Stella was born December 19, 1924, in Youngstown, a daughter of Matthew and Julia Mruk Guzzy.

She was a 1942 graduate of South High School and worked at Postal Church Services in Boardman.

Stella was a member of St. Charles and St. Patrick Churches and was an Air Raid Warden during World War II.

One of her greatest joys in life was spending time with her family. Stella spent many of her retirement years caring for her great-grandchildren.

Despite her small stature and quiet demeanor, Stella had a huge heart with which she always kept guard over her family.

Her husband, Anthony T. DiMaiolo, whom she married May 21, 1947, passed away March 6, 2011.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, James A. DiMaiolo, with whom she made her home; grandchildren, Michelle DiMaiolo Learn of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Stephanie (Jeff) Baranowski of Rootstown, Robert (Jennifer) DiMaiolo of Canfield, Nicole (John) Overly of Berlin Center, Sheila (Thom) Hura of Boardman and Chuck (Denise) Hostetter of Poland; great-grandchildren, Stephen, Kara, Alexis, Gabriella, Gracie, Garrett, Ava, Gia, Remy, J.P., Ethan, Erica, Nick, Jacob and Chase.

Besides her parents and husband, Stella is preceded in death by her son, Robert T. DiMaiolo; daughter in law, Pam DiMaiolo; brothers, John Guzzy, Stanley Guzzy, Edward Guzzy and Joseph Guzzy and sisters, Genevie Joseph, Helen Grodzki and Mary Trenik.

Due to the current health crisis, grave side services officiated by Rev. Edward P. Noga will be private at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

