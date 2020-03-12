Sophie Cimino, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sophie Cimino passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio at the age of 100.

She was born on May 6, 1919 in the village of Teshiva in the Ukraine.

Sophie’s parents immigrated to the United States when she was two years old. Sophie lived in the Ukraine with her grandparents until she was 12-years old and then traveled to the United States by herself to join her family.

Sophie married Victor Cimino January 13, 1946. She and Victor lived in Poland, Ohio.

Sophie was a devoted wife and mother. Her family and her church were most important in her life. Like her grandmother and mother, Sophie also loved flowers and gardening. She was a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Church in Boardman, Ohio and enjoyed participating in organizations at the church.

She is survived by her sister, Lillian Braydich; her children, Frank Joseph Cimino (Susan), James Michael Cimino (Marta) and William Peter Cimino; six grandchildren, Cynthia Marie Cimino, Melissa Ann Cimino, Matthew Victor Cimino (Michelle), James Victor Cimino (Angela), Ross Martin Cimino (Kimberly) and Cameron Michael Cimino (Dani) and her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Reese, Joey, Blake, Abbey, Sophie, Grayson, Olivia and Jamir.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Basil and Anna Chesok and her husband, Victor Vito Cimino. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Cegledy.

Calling hours will be from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m., on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Infant Jesus of Prague Church immediately followed by a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Mykhaylo Farynets.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Sophie’s family requests memorial contributions to the Infant Jesus of Prague Church, 7754 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

