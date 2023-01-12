YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley “Sheryl” Louise Kermani, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at Kemper House Worthington in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Shirley was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania on August 29, 1939, to Clyde and Olive Johnston.

She married Taghi T. Kermani in Youngstown, Ohio in 1960 and raised their four children, as well as numerous foster children, during their 28-year marriage.

She was preceded in death by her ex-husband; her parents; a sister, Kay Piper and her aunts, Maxine Tucci and Georgetta “Jay” Parlanti.

She is survived by her children, Venus (Rick) Pallo, Thomas Kermani, Zohreh (John Morris) Kermani and Joy (Todd) Harkins; eight grandchildren, Michael, Ricky and Alexis Pallo, Bronwyn and Kurtis Kermani, Chris and Drew Harkins and Hank Kermani-Carlson; one great-grandchild, Cassie Pallo; a brother, Jim Johnston of Florida; two cousins, Suzanne Cooper and Patrick Tucci; several nephews and nieces and her friend of 45 years, Carla Johnson.

After completing nursing school, Shirley worked briefly as an RN at Southside Hospital in Youngstown before returning to YSU to earn a Master’s Degree in Education. She taught for more than 30 years at Liberty Local Schools, where she earned numerous awards and accolades for her teaching. She is remembered fondly by her many past students for her patience, her kindness, her love of poetry and reading and the ubiquitous bowl of Jolly Ranchers on her desk. After retiring, Shirley moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 1998, where she continued teaching for several years. Teaching was her passion and the years spent raising her children and teaching “her kids” were the happiest times of her life.

Shirley spent the last 20 years living in Charlotte, North Carolina and Columbus, Ohio. She was a kind, caring person whose generosity was unparalleled. She rescued animals, went on numerous mission trips with her churches and was a devout Christian who genuinely followed Jesus’ example by helping others at every opportunity. She was a patient, loving and involved mother who will be deeply missed by her children and everyone whose lives she touched.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. A private burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The funeral service will be streamed online for friends and family who are unable to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Shirley’s name to the Children’s Defense Fund, https://www.childrensdefense.org/.

