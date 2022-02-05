AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Mae Head, 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

She was born May 1, 1938, in Gatewood, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Earl James and Virginia Lynn Thorne Thomas.

Shirley enjoyed going to garage sales, scratch-off tickets, listening to Elvis and Conway Twitty music and spending time with her grandchildren.

Her first husband George Hurst passed away in 1975. Shirley’s second husband William Head passed away in 1999.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Daryl Lee “Butterball” (Trena) Thomas, George A. (Jenifer) Thomas and Willard W. (fiancé Bunny Boboth) Thomas; brothers, David Thomas and Danny Thomas; sisters, Dreama Ward and Dolores Grujean; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Shirley is preceded in death by brothers, James Thomas, Homer Thomas, Earl Thomas, Jr., Mac Thomas, Luther Thomas, Norman Thomas, Billy Harold Thomas and Robert Thomas.

Family and Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Reverend Russ Adams.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.