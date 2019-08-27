Shirley M. Tul, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Simon Mino at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Luke Church, in Boardman, for Shirley M. Tul, 84, who passed away peacefully Monday evening, August 26, at Shepherd of the Valley with her family by her side.

Shirley was born June 3, 1935 in Struthers, a daughter of William and Agnes Gillen Shaffer; she was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from South High School.

She was a sales associate at J. Horne’s and Dillard’s and retired after 30 years of service.

Shirley Married the love of her life, Joseph Tul, Sr., at Saint Dominic Church January 28, 1955, he passed away April 2007.

Shirley was a member at Saint Christine church for many years and a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Christine Tul of Youngstown and her sons, Joseph (Debbie) Tul, Jr. of Boardman and Michael (Michelle) Tul of Austintown. Shirley also leaves her sister, Cindy Mentzer of Boardman and her grandchildren, Joe III, Matthew, Daniel, Jonathan, Mary and Michael Tul, plus her great-grandchildren, Angel, Willow, Jonathan, Jr. and Dominic Tul.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her brothers, William and Robert “Buddy” Shaffer.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 3711 Starr Center Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, at Saint Luke’s Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512, prior to Mass.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.