YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ogden passed on Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer Center, with her family at her side.

Shirley was born in Youngstown on December 25, 1944, the daughter of Samuel Rich and Elizabeth Mary Capalucci, she has been a lifelong area resident.

Shirley attended St. Patrick’s grade school and graduated from Chaney High School.

She worked at Strouss department store downtown in the candy department.

Shirley married the love of her life James “Jim” W. Ogden on June 24, 1967, at St. Brendan Church, sadly Jim passed away November 11, 2021.

Shirley was a housewife. After raising her children, she worked at Giant Eagle on Belmont Avenue in the floral department until retiring.

Her and her family were parishioners at St. Christine Church for many years.

Shirley enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casinos and try her luck at the slot machines but mostly she enjoyed being with her family.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her sons, James W. (Kelly) Ogden, Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina, Robert M. (Tracy) Ogden of Youngstown and Joseph D. (Carrie) of Poland; her brother, Sam Rich of Youngstown; sister, Beverly Polmaskitch of Boardman and her grandchildren, Grace, Hannah, Lorelei, Chase and Parker. She also leaves her aunt, Jean (Ray) Francisco of Liberty.

Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth and stepfather, Peter Polmaskitch; her husband; sister, Donna Marie Frasco and sister-in-law, Carolyn Rich.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, Ohio, celebrated by Rev. MSGR. Robert J. Siffrin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 15 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.