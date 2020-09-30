Sherry Ann Sellers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry Ann “Stick” Sellers, of Youngstown, passed on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Sherry was born on June 27, 1963, the daughter of Ervin C. and Anna A. Carideo Lawson.

She attended South High School, her passion was to cook and loved her family.

Sherry was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan, she worked for the Olive Garden for 15 years until her illness caused her to resign early, this was the time she took to be around her family more.

Sherry was married twice, she had four children with her first husband, Ervin May.

Sherry will be deeply missed, she leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her daughters, LaCreshia May of Fayetteville, Georgia and Christina May and her companion, Tony Davis of Youngstown.

Sherry also leaves her five sisters, May Ann (Andy) Terlecky of Austintown, Donna (David) Mottram of Struthers, Sheila (Allen) Tensley of Youngstown, Shelly Lawson and Melissa Lawson both of Youngstown and one stepsister, Linda ( Pete) Mazzoleni and a sister-in-law, Cheryl Mshar, also of Youngstown.

Sherry has 23 grandchildren, three of whom she helped raise, Jermaine, Wesley and Allen “Her Boys” as she often called them; 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews who she held all dearly.

Besides her mother, Anna, whom she lost this year; she was preceded in death her father; two sons, Ervin May, Jr. and Julien May; two grandchildren, MiAngel and Valentino; her brother, Nicholas Mshar and sister, Sharlene Lawson; a stepbrother, William Lawson; a niece, Tiffany Lawson and nephew, Timothy Lawson; great-nephew, Karson Haskins.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., on Friday, October 2, 2020, at The Jaylex Event Center 2110 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44511.

A funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Philip Imler at the Jaylex Event Center.

“Due to our current health crisis, we are asking everyone in attendance to wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule) and not to linger, thank you.”

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

