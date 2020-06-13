Shannon Jeanne Stanovcak, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon Jeanne Stanovcak, 48 of Poland, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, at her home.

Shannon was born December 19, 1971 in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles E and Dorothy Jeanne Papst Randall, Sr.

She loved animals and was the backbone of her family.

Along with her father, Shannon leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Jeffrey, whom she married February 15, 2018; daughters, Roxanne Johnson and Acacia Lee Johnson; son, Raymond Drew Johnson, Jr.; sister, Cynthia Jeanne (Dave) Paget; brother, Charles (Jen) Randall, Jr.; grandson, Alexavier Lee Johnson.

Due to the current health crisis, private services were held Friday, June 12, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shannon Jeanne Stanovcak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.