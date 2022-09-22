YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Jean Basile Daviduk, passed Sunday, September 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Boardman.

She was born January 1, 1957, in Summit County, Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Sam and Jean Wondorf Basile.

Sarah was a stay-at-home mom; she loved to play bingo and go on long walks and enjoyed nature.

She would do anything for anyone, she was kindhearted and would put a smile on anyone’s face.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Stanley Daviduk, Jr. and her 11 children, Ricky (Sarah), Lorey, Candy, Danny, Amy (Jay) Moore, Tina Lawrence, Ronny (Nikki), Stephanie, Jeremy, Ray and Ashley (Delon) Daviduk. She also leaves many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her brother, Jesses Danner; sister, Shirley and her son, Jesse Daviduk, plus her in-laws, Stanley and Nita Arkenburgh Daviduk.

Sarah Jean will be truly missed by all her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister and loved by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends can call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, with a service at 5:00 p.m., at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sarah Jean Daviduk, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.