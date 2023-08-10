BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah J. Dunmire, 80, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 8, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Sarah was born April 22, 1943, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Marie Sweeney Holden.

She was a 1961 graduate of Ursuline High School and was the first amputee to graduate from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

She worked at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers, where she developed many friendships.

Sarah enjoyed reading, Pittsburgh Steelers football and going to Myrtle Beach. Family was the center of her life and she made sure that her family was taken care of.

Her husband Lawrence K. Dunmire, whom she married in 1970, passed away in 1983.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Larry (Connie) Dunmire, Michelle (Paul Piergiovanni) Dunmire and Aimee (Donny) Rucker; brother, Ray Holden; sister, Kathy Holden; grandchildren, Dustin Dunmire, Autumn Dunmire, Ashley Rodriguez, Jodi Bagnoli, Breanna Dunmire, Brandon Rucker, Rayne Dunmire, Rhiannon Kazlauskas and Jacob Dunmire and 14 great-grandchildren.

Sarah is preceded in death by her brothers, James and Mike Holden.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m., officiated by Rev Richard Murphy.

She will be laid to rest at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

