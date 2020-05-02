Sally Ann Scarnecchia, Stow, Ohio

STOW, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Ann Scarnecchia, a resident of Arbors of Stow in Stow, Ohio died April 28, 2020, a victim of Covid-19. She was 76 years old.

Born on September 22, 1944 and raised in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Dr. John L. and Claramae Smith Scarnecchia, she was an enthusiastic equestrian in her youth and participated in many area Horse shows.

She attended Liberty School and graduated from Ursuline High School where she first discovered her acting ability. She often played leading rolls in plays at the Youngstown Playhouse.

At Northwestern University and at Case Western Reserve University she continued to develop her dramatic talent. The Cleveland Playhouse recognized that and cast her in a number of plays, including Riders of the Sea by J.M. Synge in which she “aged” 50 years.

After graduation, she married a classmate, Jeffrey Nickols of Cleveland, Ohio. They moved to Bangor, Maine, where her husband had a fellowship at the University. They were blessed with a daughter Jacqueline. Several years later this marriage ended in divorce.

Thereafter she married George Fellner, had a son, Matthew, and moved with him to Paris, France. She lived in France for over twelve years before returning to the U.S. and settling in Scarsdale, New York. There she studied psychological counseling at Fordham University and received her master’s degree. After a serious bout with cancer she experienced a second divorce. She moved, for a while, to Towson, Maryland, where she worked as a counselor in the hospice ward of the Towson University Hospital.

In retirement she returned to the New York area where she lived until 2006, when in failing health, she moved to Ohio to be closer to family.

She leaves behind a daughter, Jacqueline Fellner, of Palm Coast, Florida; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joy Cushwa of Youngstown, Ohio and Susan deHeinrich of Vienna Austria.

A son, Matthew Fellner, predeceased her.

There are no calling hours, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

To plant a tree in memory of Sally Ann Scarnecchia, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 4, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.