YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Ann Fisher, age 84, of Bay City, Michigan, entered God’s kingdom on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

She was born April 11, 1939 to Dorothy and Phillip Fisher in Youngstown, Ohio.

Sally, the most loving and devoted mother, aunt and grandmother, is survived by her son, Edward; daughter-in-law, Patti (Musinski) and grandchildren, Fern and Thomas. She will be forever missed by her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Jeanne Fisher; nephew, Mike Fisher and niece, Karen Zygmont, along with several grand-nephews.

A classically trained pianist, Sally learned to play at a very young age. She attended Villa Maria High School, an all-girls parochial school in western Pennsylvania. She graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Arts in teaching.

She played for weekly services, weddings and funerals at several Catholic churches over the course of 25 years. She was organist at St. Thomas Moore of Troy and St. Mary’s of Redford. She worked as the musical director at St. Dunstan in Garden City for more than 15 years. Her teaching career spanned over 30 years, from Livonia Public Schools to St. Mary’s and St. Dunstan. She taught all ages of children from elementary and middle school. She is most remembered for her team building and camping experiences along with the 6th-8th grade science fairs where her students won many accolades for their projects.

Once retired, she bought the house next door to Ed and Patti to be closer to her family.

Sally loved watching the Tigers and Red Wings on television. She regularly followed and reported on the eagles nesting in Decorah, Iowa. She was especially proud of her Irish heritage. She enjoyed knitting, reading and building jigsaw puzzles. Her beloved Brittany Spaniels, Holly and Freckles, were forever in her heart. She kept in touch with many of her former students, colleagues and classmates. She had a positive influence on countless numbers of students, many of which learned to love science because of her. She was notoriously known for being one of the “tough” teachers, however, she was much admired and she commanded the respect of every person.

Sally had a wonderful sense of humor and the personality and natural charisma to make friends no matter the situation. A woman of many stories, some factual and others not so genuine, all that would draw out inspiring conclusions. Sally was a truly great woman whose impact will be forever felt by her family, close friends and knitting buddies. Her ability to sacrifice, provide support, forgive and love will be eternally engrained in all she knew.

A Funeral Mass was held at Christ our Light Catholic Church, 3077 Glouchester Drive, Troy, MI 48084 at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with viewing at 9:45 a.m.

A memorial service took place at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 105 S. Erie Street, Bay City, MI 48706.

There will be a visitation at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio., Thursday July 13 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A memorial service will take place Friday, July 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home to be followed by her interment at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, 3495 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Canfield, Ohio.

Memorial tributes may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Bay County Humane Society, or the Raptor Resource Project of Decorah, Iowa.

