Ryan James Millis, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our hearts are broken, and our world will never be the same, we have lost our precious, beautiful boy.

Ryan James Millis passed on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at age of 29.

He was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 1, 1992, the only son of James and Lorraine Rinehart Millis.

Arriving a month early, (he was in a hurry) he was taken home in a limousine, driven by his aunt Kate and accompanied by a professional photographer, his grandmother.

Growing up in Henderson, Nevada he attended Foothills High School and was later employed at the Boulder City Rifle & Pistol Club. He moved to Boardman two years ago and was a cook at Susie’s Dogs & Drafts.

Ryan loved hiking, camping, photography, and music. He played the guitar.

Having an adventurous spirt, Ryan wanted to travel and was currently studying Russian and doing research on the computer. He was a people person and made friends easily.

Ryan leaves his father James Millis of Las Vegas, Nevada; his mother, Lorraine Millis of Boardman; his grandparents, Carol and Kenneth Combs; seven uncles, Lance, Drew (Marianne), Troy (Lori) and Eric Rinehart and Michael, John, and Martin Millis; two aunts, Joan Millis and Caroline Albertson and several cousins.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Barbara Millis of Geneva, New York and his aunt, Kate Millis.

Private family calling hours were held Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Funeral home, a celebration of Ryan’s life will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

