Ruth D. Cummings, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth D. Cummings passed on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Hospice House.

She was born in Youngstown, on December 30, 1927, the daughter of Louis and Lenora Fulton Fiscus, she was a lifelong area resident.

Ruth graduated from The Rayen High School and worked for K-Mart as the office manager on Belmont Avenue, retiring from there in 1979.

Ruth enjoyed Sunday dinners with her family, spending time with her grandchildren, reading, cooking, baking and going to Las Vegas and Mountaineer.

She belonged to the Youngstown Senior Center and was active in the Mahoning County Democratic Party.

Ruth leaves to cherish her memory her children, Ken (Tina) Cummings, Laurie (Rich) Blasko and Kathleen Weeden (Al Esmail); brother, Bill (Donna) Fiscus; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Brown; her former husband, Richard N. Cummings; brothers, Lee (Virginia) Fiscu and Dick (Betty) Fiscus; sister, Jean (Dave) Jones and grandsons, Mark Brown and Phillip Snyder.

A celebration of Ruth’s life will take place for family and friends at a later date.

The family has requested material tributes be given in Ruth’s name to St. Jude children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio. Family and friends of Ruth may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences to the Cummings family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 14, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.