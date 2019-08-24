Ruth Ann “Ruthe” Mayberry, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Ann “Ruthe” Mayberry, 75 was called home Monday, August 19, 2019 to be with the Lord.

She was born March 2, 1944 to the parents of Raymond and Irene Peterson.

Ruthe loved playing duplicate bridge. She was a board member of Duplicate Bridge Unit 111, and also served on the Board of Directors for the Southside Duplicate Bridge Club. She was designated as the “Official Baker” for the Southside Club and the members eagerly anticipated her next treat. Ruthe was named an American Contract Bridge League Golden Age Master in recognition of her achievements and activities at bridge.

She was a life long member of Old North Church in Canfield, Ohio. Ruthe is survived by her daughter, Jill Stanley of Waxahachie, Texas and daughter Cindy Tudor of Boardman, Ohio and five grandchildren. Ruthie also leaves behind her best friend, Gary Singer.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother David Peterson.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Old North Church of Canfield, Ohio.

There will be a celebration of life service at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled the Fox Funeral Home.

