Russell A. Haehn, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell A Haehn, of Canfield Ohio, passed away in the evening of Saturday, May 16 in Cleveland Ohio.

Russ was born September 20, 1947 in Cleveland Ohio to Delores Braun and Robert Haehn.

He was raised in Ohio and Texas and as an adult settled into the greater Youngstown area.

Russ lived an adventurous and entrepreneurial life. At the age of 28 he founded Worldwide Auto Parts in Youngstown. He quickly innovated the industry and was recognized for new approaches in customer service, supply chain improvements, and training programs. Over several years he expanded this business across the greater NE Ohio region. He eventually moved on and with his business partner Phil, co-founded Andrews Cycles in Salem, Ohio. Over time they developed Andrews Cycles into the largest volume motorcycle dealer in Ohio. Andrews Cycles later became Giant Motorsports and expanded to Illinois and even international distribution and trade. Along the way, Russ gained numerous accolades and recognition as a savvy industry man who loved to make a deal.

In his personal life, he was known for a daring adventure and generous spirit. At different points in his life he was an airplane pilot, scuba diver, drag racer, motorcycle racer, little league football coach and avid snow skier. Through business and personal opportunities, he was able to travel throughout the world. In his life he visited over 70 countries and achieved the rare accomplishment of touching down on all seven continents. His generosity was unbounded. He used to deliver hams to friends, family and colleagues for the holidays. He donated regularly to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning County, as well as many animal charities and causes. He was always happy to share business advice, mentor, tell a story and always had a joke.

He is survived by his four sons, Christopher, Scott, Rob and Mike; his brothers, Bob (Loretta), Greg (Cindy) and Mark (Nancy); granddaughters, Alix and Jamison; his close friend and confidant of 18 years, Marlene and her children and many nieces and nephews.

The family is having private services at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Memorial donations can be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning County, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 31, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.