Roxanne Marie McCarthy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roxanne Marie McCarthy, age 59, received her wings Wednesday, July 8, 2020, when she lost her battle with Pancreatic cancer. The Angel’s came to take her to heaven where her daddy was waiting to welcome her into God’s heavenly kingdom.

Roxanne was born March 26, 1961 in Youngstown, daughter of Robert “Mac” and Roberta J. Leese McCarthy, she was a lifelong area resident.

Her dad use to say that God only chose special people on Earth to care for his special angels and we were so fortunate that he chose us to take care of her.

Roxanne “Poohie” touched so many lives, whether at Easter Seals, Lehnerd Kurts, Fairhaven or PCS (Person Centered Services). She loved attending the outings with her friends at PCS.

She loved swimming, bowling, dancing, going to see animals, cooking, going to Kraynaks and going out to eat.

She was such a bright and colorful social butterfly. She had an infectious smile and greeted everyone with a big “Hello Baby” and a big hug. Roxanne loved everyone and everyone loved her. She was the life of the party and just lit up any room she was in.

Roxanne loved the color yellow and horses, her beads and purses, her bed was full of her baby dolls and stuffed animals. She loved to color, boogie to music, Halloween, Christmas and birthdays; no one could blow out birthday candles quite like Roxanne! But most of all Roxanne loved her family and we loved her. When the angels took her, they took a piece of our hearts with her.

She was such a joy to all that knew her.

Roxanne leaves to cherish her memory, her “mommy”, Roberta McCarthy; her sisters, Laura (Anthony) Washington of Campbell, with whom she made her home, Sandy Antoun of Girard and Patti (John) Skruck of Girard and her brothers, William McCarthy of Hubbard and Tim (Lisa) McCarthy of Dubos, Pennsylvania. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Shane) Holmes, Tony and Bobby Washington, Billy McCarthy, Jr., Dina Antoun, Kresten and Tyhler Skruck and T.J. and Kelsey McCarthy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert McCarthy.

Roxanne’s family has requested that any material tributes be given to Person Centered Services, 509 Rush Avenue, Girard, OH 44420.

Due to our current health crisis, we are all being asked to observe proper social distancing guidelines.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A Mass of Chrsitian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Robert Siffrin on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.

The family has asked that everyone please meet at the church.

The family would like to thank Hospice of The Valley for the wonderful care and love that they showed Roxanne.

Arrangements are being handled by Fox Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roxanne Marie McCarthy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 13, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.