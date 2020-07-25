Rosemary (Karkafi) Pinney, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary K. Pinney, age 77, of Boardman passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

Rosemary was born in Youngstown in 1943, the daughter of Elias and Mary Karkafi and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1961 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and received her teaching degree from Youngstown State University and her master’s degree from Westminster College and furthered her education at Kent State University.

She was a passionate teacher for over 30 years and touched the lives of many students.

One of her fondest memories was the production of The Mikado performed by the sixth grade class she was instructing at William S. Guy Middle School. She was also a patient and caring special education teacher and taught at several schools in the area including Liberty Public Schools, St. Charles School and Boardman Public Schools.

She was a longtime member of St. Charles Parish.

Rosemary was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, niece and friend who loved her family, cooking, entertaining, traveling, reading, movies, shopping, Broadway Theater and music. The greatest treasures of her life were her 10 grandchildren, ages nine months to 19 years.

She is survived by her children, Todd and Stacy Pinney and their five children, Kim and Eric Hildebrand their three children, Jon and Amanda Pinney and their two children; her brother, Joe Karkafi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27 at St. Charles Church in Boardman, celebrated by Reverend Philip Rogers.

Due to our current health crisis, face masks and social distancing are required.

Private Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

