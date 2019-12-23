Rosemary Catherine (Devlin) Reardon, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Catherine Reardon (Devlin), age 91, died on December 15, 2019, in Newark, Ohio.

A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her four sons, (Dennis (Marcia) of Denver, Colorado, Thomas, (Patricia) of Columbus, Ohio, Gregory (Diana) of Los Angeles, California and Michael (Leigh) of Washington, DC; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 45 years, Thomas, who died in 1993 and her daughter, Nancy, who died in 2017.

Rosemary was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 1928, to Edward and Ellen (Rowan) Devlin.

She graduated from South High School in Youngstown, Ohio, in 1946. Shortly thereafter she met the love of her life; Rosemary and Tom were married on April 10, 1948. The couple raised their family in Austintown, then Youngstown and nearby Poland.

Following Tom’s death, she moved to Boardman, Ohio, where she maintained a strong presence in the lives of her friends and growing family.

Rosemary enjoyed lifelong friendships with both of her sisters, Margaret, who died in 2016 and Eileen, who died in 2018.

In later years she moved to Denver, Colorado, to be near two of her adult children and then eventually to Newark, where she resided at Sharon Brooke Assisted Living.

Rosemary’s warm and spirited character followed wherever she went. To those lucky enough to know her, she never stopped being a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. By some, she will be remembered for her caring and dutiful companionship. By others, she will be remembered by her sharp wit and sense of humor. And by all, she will be dearly missed.

In celebration of her life, please join her family on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. reception and an 11:00 a.m. memorial mass, with a lunch immediately following, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in her name to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

