YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Youngstown native, Rose Marie Santangelo, 73 of Naples, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home that she loved.

She was born on February 22, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of her late parents, Enrico and Lucille (Bennett) Santangelo.

She was a graduate of South High School, furthered her education with a degree in radiologic technology, went on to advance her career in Miami, Florida, making her way to her forever home in Naples, Florida.

She worked at Nch Healthcare System as the Radiation Oncology Administrative and Clinical Director from February of 1980-June of 2001. She became a Medical Dosimetrist for Nch Healthcare System in June of 2001-April of 2008. In April of 2008, she became the Medical Dosimetrist for 21st Century Oncology where she worked until retirement in February of 2015. Her dedication to Cancer treatment continued into retirement where she started her own consulting business, RMS Dosimetry, LLC from 2015 until 2021.

She had enormous compassion for her Cancer patients, was a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, an avid reader and a lover of white wine.

Rose is survived by her brother, Perry (Jean) Santangelo; her sister, Kathy Sarenana; sister-in-law, Olympia Santangelo and her nieces and nephews whom she considered her children, Dale (Leslie) Santangelo, Anthony M. Santangelo, Anthony M., Jr. (Carla) Santangelo, Daniel (Anna) Santangelo, Phyllis Santangelo, Michael Santangelo, Angela (Ryan) Jones and Freddie Sarenana, as well as her many loving great-nieces and nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends.

The family wishes to acknowledge her friends, Elena Petrakis and mainly, Cynthia Bennett, for their genuine care and friendship with Rose and whom she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony M. Santangelo, Sr.

Per her wishes there will be no services but a private celebration of her life to be announced.

