Rose Jane Kaiser, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Jane Kaiser, 86, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, December 3, 2020.

Rose was born June 24, 1934, in Youngstown, a daughter of Carmen and Lena Morano Renaldy.

She was a 1952 graduate of Ursuline High School and had worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Rose enjoyed arts and crafts and spending part of the year in Melbourne, Florida.

She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Her husband Myron, whom she married in 1961, passed away in 2011.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her twin sister, Mary Jane Lowry of Boardman; brother, Carmen (Theresa) Renaldy of Ft. Pierce, Florida; sister, Cecelia (Paul) Ayers of Punta Gorda, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial, celebrated by Reverend Ryan Furlong, at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at St. Charles Church.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Rose’s memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Bank, 317 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, everyone in attendance is being asked to please wear a face mask and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of Ohio (six-feet apart and not to linger), thank you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Jane Kaiser, please visit our floral store.