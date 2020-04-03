Rose Dailey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sister Rose Dailey, OSU, died at the Ursuline Motherhouse on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was 78.

Rose A. Dailey was born on February 6, 1942 in Youngstown, the daughter of James Quinn and Helen Mahan Dailey.

Sister Rose, lovingly called Posie or Po by family and friends, attended St. Dominic elementary school and graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1960.

She entered the Ursuline Sisters on September 9, 1962 and was received into the novitiate on August 9, 1963. She made perpetual profession on August 8, 1970.

Sister Rose earned a BS in Education from Youngstown State University in 1965 and a Master of Religious Education from Seattle University in 1974. She also pursued additional graduate work at Kent State University. She earned a professional certificate in mediation at Cleveland State University in 1980.

In 43 years of active ministry, Sister Rose served in a variety of schools including St. Patrick School and Cardinal Mooney High School, St. Rose, Girard, Holy Family, Poland and St. Joan of Arc, Canton. She served as the Director of Religious Education at St. Patrick Parish, Leetonia and worked as a Religious Education Coordinator for the Diocese of Youngstown.

For over 20 years, Sister Rose was involved in an educational program for children and adults which fostered alternatives to violence. Her training in mediation prepared her to work with diverse audiences in elementary and high schools in northeast Ohio, both students and faculty, as well police officers and social workers. These sessions trained participants to discuss differences without resorting to violence in speech or action. Her work helped many professionals learn to de-escalate potentially confrontational situations.

Sister Rose leaves her Sisters in the Ursuline Community; two sisters, Virginia Dailey Rubenstahl (William) of Boardman and Janet Dailey Goodwin of Atlanta and eight nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Linda Higgins Watkins.

A private burial service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Saturday, April 4.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 6, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.