YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Ann Belosic went home to Jesus on October 4, 2022, at age 76 with her family by her side.

Rose Ann was born to Anthony and Anne Prystash Gorvet on July 26, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She graduated from Wilson High School in 1964.

Rose Ann married Donald F Belosic Sr. in October 1969.

As much as she dedicated her life to her family, she also made time at their home to provide her talent as a hairdresser to friends and family. Not only did she provide a service of beauty, but Rose also filled their hearts with love, laughter, and friendship.

Rose Ann’s purpose in life was to love and provide for her family.

Looking back throughout her life, so many memories were made. She made it a priority to never miss activities, recitals, sporting events, award ceremonies, and school functions throughout the lives of her children and grandchildren. Don and Rose Ann created many family traditions, such as the decades spent with family and close friends in the 12 cabins at Geneva State Park.

She found her love of the ocean at her brother Ron’s condo in Ocean Isle, North Carolina where both families were brought together for years of memories that were made. Throughout the years, as her family grew, new memories continued to be made at the ocean. The family was blessed to take one final vacation to Ocean Isle, on June 26, 2021. They will forever cherish these special memories made together.

A wife, a mother, a nana too, this is the legacy we have from you.

Rose Ann leaves behind her husband Don of 53 years, their three children, Tammie Cleevely, Barb (Billy) Gonda, Donnie Belosic, and seven grandchildren Ashlyn, Morgan, Kaelyn and Madison Cleevely, Lexi and Alyson Gonda, and Brody Belosic. She also leaves behind her daughter Susan Hughes (Dave) Henley.

Rose Ann was preceded in death by her father Anthony Gorvet, Mother Anne Prystash Gorvet, and brothers William A Gorvet and Ronald Ross.

Family and Friends may call from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a life celebration on Monday, October 10, at Old North Church on Herbert Rd.

In memory of Rose Ann, please send donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St, Boardman.

Arrangements are being handled by the Fox Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Ann Belosic, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 9, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.