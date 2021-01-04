Ronald Lee Schied, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Schied, Sr. 73, passed at Select Specialty Mercy Health, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

He was born December 10, 1947, son of Edward and Mae Stear Schied.

“God is my Shepherd I shall not want”, was one of Ronalds favorite scriptures. He found comfort in Psalm 23, as he walked through the valley of the shadow of death on December 30, he did not want to fear evil and told his children not to fear.

He attended Covenant Life Fellowship of God with Rev. Eric J. Diehl, he also loved Sunday School.

Ronald served in the United States Army in Germany for two years and was a Vietnam Era Veteran who received a National Defense Service Medal.

Ronald is survived by his children,; Chryl Elizabeth Schied McWilliams, Jennifer Lee Schied Hicks, Ronald Lee Schied, Jr., Joseph Edward Schied and Kari Lyn Koniowsky. He leaves ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Edward “Eddie” Schied; his sister Donna Abbott, seven nephews and seven nieces.

Ronald was preceded in death by a sister, Anne Mae Flaherty, whom he used to beg to sing “Alice Blue Gown” and Margaret “Margie” Cartwright Shaulis.

Private services will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home, with Pastor Eric J. Diehl.

Interment will take place at Hubbard Union Cemetery with Military Honors.

Ronald’s family has request that material tributes be made to Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org 4899 Belfort Road Suit 300 Jacksonville, FL. 32256.

