Ronald J. Smail, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Smail, Sr., 86, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, October 5, 2021, at Austinwoods Nursing Center from ongoing stroke complications since December 2018.

Ron was born September 22, 1935 in Youngstown, a son of the late Benjamin F. and Amelia Thomas Smail.

Mr. Smail lived most of his life on the city’s west side. He attended St. Brendan Church and School and was a 1953 graduate of Chaney High School.

He worked as a journeyman carpenter and belonged to the Youngstown Local Carpenter’s Union 171.

Ron enjoyed fishing and ice fishing his entire life, especially with his brother George. The two even made their own beautiful fishing lures. In his earlier adult years, Ron was an avid bowler in leagues at West Side Lanes and GranLanes. He carried a 225 average. He bowled a perfect 300 game on more than one occasion and bowled in the Pro-Am Tournament in Akron, Ohio. After an injury to his bowling arm, Ron took up golf. He was still enjoying the game up until his stroke.

He had a great love of all animals. He was known to his family as “Dr. Doolittle” because of his gift for attracting wildlife. Squirrels, raccoons, coyotes, and deer would come to Ron by simply the sounds he’d make and his calm presence. He could sit for hours just petting a cat or dog.

Ron was a huge sports fan of all three major Cleveland teams. He enjoyed watching all of these games with his son. He kept hoping that he would see the Browns get to the Super Bowl.

He leaves his three children, Cheryl Smail Meditz of Canfield, Ronald J. Smail, Jr. of Cornersburg and Amy Smail Ward of Orlando; a step-daughter, Hope Crain (Brian) Sturgeon of Canfield; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Melissa) Meditz of Greensville, South Carolina, Sean Meditz of Nashville, Tennessee, Thomas “TJ” Ward of Norfolk, Vriginia, Riley Ward of Jacksonville, Florida, Brina Sturgeon of Columbus, Marina Sturgeon of Boston; one great-grandchild, Liam Michael Meditz of Parma; his first wife, and mother of his children, Billie Dorough Doughty of Orlando as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

Ron will truly be missed by all who love him.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two siblings, Sally Atkinson and George A. Smail and his second wife, Margaret “Maggie” Crain Miller.

To honor Ron’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. A memorial celebration of Ron’s life will be at a later date.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 in Ron’s name.

