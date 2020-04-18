Ronald J. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Miller, 72, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020 following a long illness. He was surrounded by his family.

He was born August 1, 1947 in Youngstown, the son of James and Rita Daubenspeck Miller. He was a 1966 graduate of Wilson High School.

Throughout the course of his life, Ron worked at Himrod Auto Body, Youngstown Steel Door and Tamco Distributors as a truck driver.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, from 1966 to 1968. He earned the rank of Private First Class, serving as a Motor Transport Operator.

Ron was skilled in auto repair and auto body restoration. Throughout his life, he restored many cars, including his pride and joy, a 1956 Chevy, which was a full frame off restoration. He enjoyed NASCAR and was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed watching his five grandsons play football.

Ron will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Susan Craig, whom he married October 2, 1971; daughters, Deana Tareshawty (Craig) and Cindy George (Donald), both of Canfield; his grandchildren, Cameron, Madelyn and Gavin Tareshawty and Jeff, Alex, Zack, Ava and Lily George and great-granddaughter, Nora Tareshawty.

He also leaves three brothers, John Miller of Berlin Center, Frank of Lowellville and Robert of Campbell and five sisters, Joan Melnick of Canfield, Kathy Wellman of Columbus, Mary Ellis of Hubbard, Judy Yost of Canal Fulton and Peggy Miller of Poland.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

Private funeral services will be held at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald J. Miller, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.