Ronald G. Frease, Sr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald G. Frease, Sr., 86, of Cortland, passed away on Sunday morning, October 17, 2021 at his home.

Ronald was born on May 18, 1935 in Youngstown, the son of Leroy W. and Helen McNab Frease.

He graduated South High School and worked as a carpenter and siding/roofing installer.

He was known in the family as being the “handyman”.

An Air Force veteran, Ronald married Roberta Anness on August 30, 1955 and celebrated 60 years of marriage before her passing on December 20, 2015.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Ronald G. Frease, Jr.; sisters, Ella Louise (Jerry) Waterbeck and Mary (Mark) Green; brother, Kenneth Frease; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, Ronald was preceded in death by his daughters, Rhonda Heydle, Robin Tarr and Renee Heydle; brothers, William, Robert, Dale, John and David Frease; sisters, Donna (William) Stanyard and Ruth (Joseph) Warchol; sons-in-law, Carl “Butch” Heydle, Jr. and Raymond Heydle, Sr., as well as grandsons, Raymond Heydle, Jr. and Carl Heydle III.

Ron enjoyed spending time with family watching the Browns and going to the lake and fishing with grandkids.

Family and friends may call Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., with services following at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Russ Adams.

In lieu of flowers, on behalf of the family, material contributions can be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

