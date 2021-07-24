Ronald Clarence Booth, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Clarence Booth,75, passed peacefully Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his residence in Boardman with his family at his side.

He was born November 17, 1945 in Youngstown son of Clarence John Booth and Betty Jean Rebmen, he was a lifelong area resident and he was baptized at Indianola Methodist Church.

Ronald graduated from South High School and served his country during the Vietnam area; he was a Military electric training aircraft auto-man, serving from October 1965 until he was Honorably discharged in January of 1967. Ronald received the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service and Campaign medals.

Ronald was an electrical repairman for LTV, until his retirement in 2003.

He was a lifetime member of VFW 3532, he enjoyed boating and fishing and deer hunting, plus he truly loved working in his garden.

Ronald leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Cindy Claire Saylor, whom he married May 31, 1984 in Las Vegas and his son, Taylor James (Dustin) Wilkinson of Boardman.

Ronald also leaves his Uncle, John (Patty) Wardle of Girard; his aunt, Betty Wardle of Wisconsin; several brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his father and mother, Ronald was preceded in death by his stepfather, David P. Barnhart; his sister, Denise Grubb and uncle Kenneth Patrick Wardle.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Greg Calko from Millcreek Community United Methodist Church.

Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors from the United States Army.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

