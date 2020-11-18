Roberta Katherine Seman, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Katherine “Bobbie” Seman, 84: A woman of love, faith and kindness has died.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Charles Church, Boardman for Roberta Katherine “Bobbie” Seman, 84, of Boardman, who died Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Roberta was born September 7, 1936 at the Kozicki-Skarbinski family farm in North Lima, Ohio, a daughter of Frank G. and Katherine Tymeczko Skarbinski and had resided in the Youngstown area her entire life.

After graduating in 1954 from Woodrow Wilson High School, Roberta worked as a secretary for Youngstown City Schools and later as an account representative for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company, downtown Youngstown.

That telephone came in handy. During the construction of the former First Federal Bank building at Midlothian and Market, Ted, her young ironworker boyfriend and future husband, took his coffee breaks at the Dog House restaurant on the adjacent corner and at the appointed times, enjoyed many phone dates with Roberta.

Roberta cherished her friends. “Bobbie,” as she was called by many of them, grew deep roots from shared joys and interests. One of her favorite pastimes was her participation in the Bradley Cole Fan Club, formed to celebrate the actor/musician. Adventurous trips to Michigan, Pittsburgh and New York City to join friends, some coming from faraway corners of the United States, were made extra special by the accompaniment of her children.

By ensuring that her children embraced creative opportunities, she found new ways to nurture their growth as well as her own. She was a proud Band Parent for the Boardman Spartan Marching Band for many years, and relished the coast-to-coast band trips. She loved seeing her children perform, and embraced all of the student performers with pride and motherly protection.

She had a kind, soft-spoken and generous nature. Her gift of hospitality was shared with many, whether it was served with love in her kitchen, or wrapped up and sent to her neighbors and friends. If you found yourself out of town during a birthday, then you could be sure that your “birthday box” was on its way, filled with homemade bread, something new to wear and a prayer. For holidays, she turned her home into a wonderland of beauty and amusement. Many former trick-or-treaters, now grown adults, still talk about that amazing, haunted foyer just inside the front door. She was fun, and funny.

Roberta leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Theodore Seman, Sr., whom she married June 20, 1959; five children, Theodore R. Seman, Jr. and Timothy A. Seman, both of Youngstown, Sharon K. (Mark) Kimes of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, Christopher R. (Robin) Seman of East Palestine, Ohio and David B. (Keri Harmicar) Seman of Bellevue, Pennsylvania. She departs this life with a legacy of beloved grandchildren whom she adored, Katerina A. Kimes, Joshua M. Kimes, Kathryn R. Kimes, Christopher A. Seman, Caleb T.C. Seman, Aaron T. Seman, Maria I. Seman, Michael J. Seman and Joseph G. Seman. She leaves two sisters, Ann Czarnecki of Sterling Heights, Michigan and Patricia Skarbinski of Boardman. Roberta enjoyed a large family and leaves several cousins, nephews, nieces, a dear friend, Rosemary, whom she had known for 81 years, her card club ladies and the best neighbors anyone can have.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Stanley Kozicki, Andrew Kozicki, Joseph Kozicki – who died while serving in World War Two and Walter Skarbinski and two sisters, Helen Voelker and Mary McElwee.

Roberta’s greatest desire was to have a family and it was from the blessings of her family that she gave and received a unique and pure love. Her close relationship with Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary bore fruit. She was a model for our moral and ethical values. She is and will remain deeply and profoundly missed.

She will leave us now with her customary prayer that was written and spoken in her loving correspondences, birthday cards, and driveway goodbyes: “Stay strong and healthy, safe and happy, close to God and to us, feel good and live long! Peace be with you!”

Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street in Boardman.

Due to our current health crisis we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines as mandated by our governor (6-foot apart and not to linger) Thank you.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roberta’s name be made to the American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, and West Side Cats, 4305 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

