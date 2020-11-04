Roberta June Guerriero, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta June Guerriero, 59 of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 1.

Roberta was born June 5, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Hartsell Fauster Channell and Icy Ruth Luetta Herron.

She was a devoted wife and mother and served her savior Jesus Christ.

Roberta leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Michael Jay Guerriero, whom she married April 8, 1995; daughters, Crystal M. (Rob Arnaut) Trotter, Tiffany N. Trotter and Sarah A. Trotter; son, Michael A. Guerriero; sisters, Norma Beck, Joyce Rutherford and Carol Berkenstock; brothers, Ronald Channell and Roger Channell and six grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Roberta is preceded in death by a daughter, Danielle M. Guerriero and sisters, Icy Ruth Click and Julie Ann Haney.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Due to our current health crisis we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you.

