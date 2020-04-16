Robert “Red” J. Servenack, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Red” J. Servenack, Sr., 82, passed away peacefully Saturday April 11, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.

Bob was born October 16, 1937, in Youngstown, son of Walter and Sabina Haddle Servenack, he was lifetime area resident.

Bob graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and then served his country in the U.S. Marian Corps, from 1957 to 1959.

He worked 26 years at Youngstown Sheet and Tube before retiring.

Bob was an avid golfer and he was the president of the Boulevard Golf League, he also bowled in several bowling leagues in he area.

Bob was a fan of Notre Dame and Ohio State Football.

He leaves to cherish his memory his Wife Mary Ann George whom he married October 14, 1961, his sons Patrick (Taffi) Servenack of Nevada and Matthew J. (Tobi) Servenack of Poland and granddaughter Mylee A. Servenack.

Besides his parents Bob was preceded in death by his son Robert J. Servenack, Jr. who passed away July 11, 2019.

Bob’s family is planning a celebration of life mass at a later date, once public gatherings can take place again.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

