YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert R. “Rab” Murphy, 77, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, November 17, 2022.

He was born July 22, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Helen Smith Murphy, Sr.

Robert was a 1964 graduate of Cardinal Mooney where he was on the track and football teams.

After graduation, he enlisted in the Army Quartermaster Corp. from 1967 to 1971.

He worked at Metal Carbides where he held various jobs, leaving there as a grinder after 32 years of service. Robert then went to work at AT Systems as an armed car driver.

He was a member of St. Michael Church in Canfield.

His love of sports led him to coach his daughter’s softball teams in the Mill Creek league, coach soccer for his daughter, Hollie, at St. Matthias and volleyball games and umpiring baseball for the national softball association, where he was chosen to umpire a regional game. He enjoyed movies, especially Star Wars and Star Trek movies, animals, candy, going to the Rogers and Four Seasons Flea Markets and eating at Belleria Pizza in Struthers.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Tracee Marie Murphy and Hollie Ann Murphy, both of Canfield; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

His wife, the former Joan Marie “Toots” Voina, whom he married Oct 21, 1972, passed away January 23, 2002.

Robert is preceded in death by his brothers Joseph Murphy, Jr., Tom Murphy, John Murphy and Marty Murphy and sisters, Catherine Wilson and Annie Murphy.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Very Reverend John Michael Lavelle at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at St. Michael Church, 300 N Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

