CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Holder, 75, of Canfield, Ohio, died peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Born in Canton, Ohio, he was the only surviving child of the late Robert H. and Dorothy King Holder.

A graduate of Canton Lincoln High School, he received his Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor degrees from The Ohio State University, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Pamela Holder; a stepdaughter, Dr. Lorraine E. Canham (Jason); a stepdaughter, Hillary L. Milligan (Bradford); a grandson, Elliot Canham and a family of dear friends named Ryan.

Bob spent most of his professional career overseeing the legal interests of The Ohio State University. As the University’s Chief Legal Counsel, he was the first in-house attorney appointed by the State Attorney General to OSU. He later became OSU’s Medical Center’s first in-house counsel and assistant to the Medical Director and Dean of the Medical School. He remained there until his retirement in 2004. During nearly the entirety of his career at OSU, Bob served as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Ohio.

Bob engaged in many activities to ease the “tremendous boredom of retirement.” He managed 25 fantasy baseball teams at a time, devoured NYT crossword puzzles, studied and enjoyed wine, romped with the family dogs, read extensively and traveled. Over the past four years, he planned, in minute detail, his ultimate “BTE” (Best Trip Ever), a month-long tour with wine regions and soccer stadiums for him; castles, gardens and bookshops for his wife and beautiful vistas and art museums for them both.

In accordance with his wishes, memorial arrangements are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bob’s own choices: The San Francisco Symphony or bvAFTD.

He will be dearly missed.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert L. Holder, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.