Robert L. Hobbs, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Hobbs, “Bob”, of McDonald, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 8, 2019, with his family by his side.

Bob was born on December 7, 1936, in Youngstown.

He fought to spend one last birthday with his family and to see one more Buckeye Big 10 Championship and like always, he won that fight.

Bob, a lifelong area resident, was the son of Albert C. and Albertina E. Vogelberger Hobbs.

As a 1955 McDonald graduate, he wore the number 31 for the McDonald Blue Devil football team. That number was worn by many of his sons and grandchildren in many different sports. He also ran a solid 400m for the Blue Devil track team.

In November of 1955, Bob proudly enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. He received a GoodConduct Medal and was given an Honorable Discharge in January of 1961. After serving in the Marine Corps, Bob went to trade school to become an electrician. He worked for U.S. Steel for 27 years until it closed. His career continued at Packard Electric until he retired in 1997.

Bob was a member of both Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and St. Rose Church, and a charter member of the McDonald Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, the U.S. Steel bowling league and his Thursday night golf outings. He coached McDonald Little Blue DevilFootball, Colt League Baseball and he served at the McDonald Baseball Association President while his boys were growing up.

Bob leaves the love of his life, Alice L. McLaughlin, whom he married on May 29, 1965.

Bob and Alice had a love for each other that will forever leave a lasting impression on all who knew them. Alice stood by her man through thick and thin, holding his hand until his last breath.

He also leaves his sons, Bob (Wendy) of Acworth, Georgia, Tom (Tabbi) of Acworth Georgia, Kevin (Dawn) of Canterbury, Connecticut, William “Bucky” (Toni) of Cartersville Georgia, Joe (Shannon) of Avon, Ohio and Ray (Nicole) of McDonald, Ohio. He was blessed with 29 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bob also leaves his sisters, Dolores Obendorfer of Potomac, Maryland, Phyllis (Jim) Walters of Girard, Ohio and brother, Richard of St. Augustine, Florida.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son David Caudill, grandson Connor and sister, Patricia Brammer.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio and on Saturday, December 14, from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at St. Rose Church 48 East Main Street Girard, Ohio, 44420.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw at St. Rose Church in Girard.

Bob’s family has requested that material tributes in his name be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, with Military Honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home.

