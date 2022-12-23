YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Dahman, 87, passed away peacefully Monday, December 19, 2022.

He was born November 11, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of Leo and Eleanor Bushling Dahman.

After graduating from Chaney in 1954, he enlisted in the United States Navy.

Upon his discharge from the Navy, Robert went to work for Wean United, where he worked until 1992. He started Dahman & Son Builders, where he and his son, James, built homes together.

He was a member of Canfield Methodist Church, Saxon Club and the American Legion at Lake Milton.

Robert enjoyed jet skiing and pontooning on Lake Milton.

His wife, the former Martha P. Goldbach, passed away in 2003.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, James R. Dahman; sister ,Carol (Charles Davis) Klingel and several nieces and nephews.

Family and Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wednesday December 28, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, followed by funeral services at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

